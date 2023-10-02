Morinville Junior B Jets Soar to a Dominant 10-0 Victory Over Strathcona Bruins

Above: file photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Junior B Jets displayed an exceptional performance on the road against the Strathcona Bruins this Sunday, securing a commanding 10-0 victory. This game marked the fifth of the season for the Jets, who now hold a commendable 3-2-0 record and currently sit in second place in the CJHL’s West Division.

From the outset, the Jets asserted their dominance, with Ethan Dechamplain leading the charge. In the first period, Dechamplain netted a power-play goal, assisted by Cade Van Brabant and Jacob Klassen, putting the Jets ahead 1-0.

As the game continued into the second period, Dechamplain maintained his scoring prowess, tallying two more goals with assists from Dominique Cyr, Cody Laliberte, and Graeme Hampton. Additionally, Ryan Rivard and Dominique Cyr contributed to the goal tally, extending the Jets’ lead to an impressive 6-0 by the end of the period.

The third period saw no relief for the Bruins, as the Jets continued their relentless offensive assault. Cade Van Brabant, Jase McRae, and Graeme Hampton all added their names to the scoresheet, contributing to the final score of 10-0 in favour of Morinville.

Shots on net reflected the Jets’ offensive prowess, with 59 shots compared to the Bruins’ 35.

In addition to their scoring, the Jets and Bruins engaged in some penalty activity throughout the game. In the first period, the Bruins took three penalties, with Jackson Gates, Brayden Lessard, and Brandon Aucoin being called for infractions. The Jets’ Jacob Klassen also found himself in the penalty box for a high-sticking call.

During the second period, both teams incurred a single penalty, with Jacob Klassen of the Jets and Brandon Aucoin of the Bruins facing infractions for high-sticking and roughing, respectively.

In the third period, the penalty count increased, with two penalties for each team. The Bruins’ Zach Hawken and Logan Dawe received roughing calls, while the Jets’ Josh Konanz was penalized for charging and roughing.

The Jets’ next challenge will be on the road, as they face the Sherwood Park Knights on Friday, October 6. Following that, they will return home to the Morinville AAA Arena, where they will take on the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks at 4:15 p.m. in front of their dedicated fans.