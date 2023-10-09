Morinville Council Meeting to Discuss Key Agenda Items on October 10, 2023

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Town Council is set to convene for its first regular meeting of October on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 4 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Town Hall. It is important to note that this meeting has a strict ending time of 6 p.m., as Council and Administration will host a budget open house at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre at 7 p.m.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes several items that will impact the town and its residents.

1. First Reading of the Fees and Charges Bylaw for 2024

One of the key items on the agenda is the first reading of the Fees and Charges Bylaw for the year 2024. At a previous Council Budget Meeting in September, the Administration presented a draft 2024 Operating and Capital Budget that incorporated updates to the fees and charges for 2024. The Town says these updates are aimed at ensuring that the fees align with the cost of providing the respective services. The proposed 2024 Fees and Charges Bylaw takes into consideration factors such as regional comparators, affordability, utilization, and more.

2. Foxtail Barley Report

Another item on the agenda is the discussion of Foxtail Barley, a native species of grass that can become a nuisance in certain areas. Council will consider a report on Foxtail Barley and its impact on the community. The report provides insights into the nature of Foxtail Barley, methods to control it, and its prevalence in Morinville. Furthermore, the report discusses enforcement options and possible amendments to the Community Standards Bylaw to address Foxtail Barley.

This discussion is crucial, as Foxtail Barley can pose risks to animals and become problematic in newly developed areas. Council has previously received resident concerns, which prompted the request for a report.

3. Changing Council Calendar to Eliminate One Meeting per Month?

Council will also deliberate on changing its calendar to reduce the number of meetings per month. This proposal aims to streamline the Council’s schedule by amalgamating Regular Meetings of Council (RMoC) and Committee of the Whole (CoW) agendas, effectively reducing the number of council meetings per month from three to two. Administration suggests the change is expected to lead to greater efficiency, reduced staff overtime costs, and more flexibility for Council members to address community concerns and engage with constituents.

The discussion will consider factors such as public participation, efficiencies, and cost savings, with a focus on enhancing the effectiveness of Council meetings and aligning with the town’s strategic priorities.

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed about these important discussions, and those interested can attend the Council meeting at Town Hall on October 10, 2023, at 4 p.m. or tune in to the live stream to stay updated on the outcomes of these agenda items.