Morinville Fire Department to Host Open House Event for Residents

Above: Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez sits behind the wheel of Ladder 4. During National Fire Prevention Week, he and his members will host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

National Fire Prevention Week runs from Sunday, October 8, 2023, to Saturday, October 14, 2023. With the official theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention,” this week-long campaign educates the public about the importance of fire safety in the kitchen and beyond.

Sponsored annually by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and recognized throughout North America every October, Fire Prevention Week reminds individuals to reduce the risk of fires and protect their homes and loved ones.

The Morinville Fire Department is going above and beyond to engage with the community during National Fire Prevention Week with an open house at the Don Found Fire Station (10021 100 Street, Morinville) on Saturday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Morinville Fire Department would love to have our residents come down to the fire station, have a free hotdog and a hot chocolate, see our trucks, watch live demonstrations, and learn about fire safety and this year’s theme of Cooking Safety Starts with You!,” said Morinville Fire Department Chief Brad Boddez. “This is a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters and learn more about prevention.”

Cooking Safety

Boddez and his department hope residents will also take the opportunity to learn a bit about this year’s NFPA theme: Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention.

“Fire Prevention Week raises awareness about the importance of fire safety. It provides an opportunity for our community to educate people about fire hazards, safety measures and emergency preparedness. This awareness can save lives, protect property, and promote community well-being,” Boddez said. “This year’s theme is “Cooking Safety Starts With YOU.” Cooking remains the #1 cause of home fires and injuries, so drawing attention to critical actions that people can take to reduce risks and burns is vital to reducing injury and cooking-related deaths. Whether cooking on a stove, in the oven, on a grill, or even with an electric cooking appliance, there are a variety of things people can do to prevent burns and fires from happening.”

Boddez said in a modern-day world full of distractions, this year’s theme underscores some simple actions everyone can take. He offers the following tips:

Watch what you heat and set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep kids 3 feet (1 m) from the stove/grill/oven and anywhere hot foods/liquids are being served.

Turn pot handles towards the back of the stove.

Always keep a lid nearby; if a small fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires, with nearly half (49 percent) of all home fires involving cooking equipment.

Cooking incidents are also the leading cause of home fire injuries.

Unattended cooking takes the top spot as the leading cause of home cooking fires and related fatalities. NFPA data has shown that cooking is the only major cause of fire that resulted in more fires and fire deaths in the years 2014-2018 than in 1980-1984.

Additional information about Fire Prevention Week can be found at www.fpw.org. For more resources tailored to children, caregivers, and educators, visit www.sparky.org and www.sparkyschoolhouse.org.