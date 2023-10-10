Morinville RCMP Investigate fraudulent use of credit card

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Between Sept. 1, 2023 and Sept. 2, 2023, unknown suspects broke into a Gibbons resident’s vehicle overnight, causing property damage to the door lock, and then stealing the owner’s wallet containing a variety of identification, bank cards and Canadian currency. The owner awoke to bank notifications that his cards were being used at a local gas station convenience store.

RCMP have gathered surveillance photos of two suspects believed to be involved in this crime. Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these two suspects.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects involved please call the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.