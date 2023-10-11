Morinville Council Briefs

Morinville Town Council convened for its first meeting of October on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, ahead of a Budget 2024 Open House at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from 7 to 9 p.m.

After presenting Morinville RCMP Staff Sergeant Chris Palfy with a gift in recognition of his retirement this week, Council got down to hearing reports and discussing agenda items.

1. First Reading of the Fees and Charges Bylaw for 2024

One of the key items on the agenda was the first reading of the Fees and Charges Bylaw for the year 2024. At a previous Council Budget Meeting in September, Administration presented a draft 2024 Operating and Capital Budget that incorporated updates to the fees and charges for 2024. The Town says these updates are aimed at ensuring that the fees align with the cost of providing the respective services. The proposed 2024 Fees and Charges Bylaw takes into consideration factors such as regional comparators, affordability, utilization, and more.

First reading of the Fees and Charges Bylaw passed unanimous first reading.

2. Foxtail Barley Report

Another item on the agenda was the discussion of Foxtail Barley, a native species of grass that can become a nuisance in certain areas. Council heard about Foxtail Barley and its impact on the community. The report provided insight into the nature of Foxtail Barley, methods to control it, and its prevalence in Morinville.

Council had several questions of administration, including some discussion on changing Town mowing schedules, particularly on unseeded portions of Morinville Leisure Centre Lands, and continuing to educate residents about the concerns the grass poses to dogs.

3. Changing Council Calendar to Eliminate One Meeting per Month?

Council went into Committee of the Whole to deliberate on changing its calendar to reduce the number of meetings per month.

The proposal aimed to streamline the Council’s schedule by amalgamating Regular Meetings of Council (RMoC) and Committee of the Whole (CoW) agendas, effectively reducing the number of council meetings per month from three to two.

The administration suggested the change would lead to greater efficiency, reduced staff overtime costs, and more flexibility for Council members to address community concerns and engage with constituents.

The discussion will consider factors such as public participation, efficiencies, and cost savings, with a focus on enhancing the effectiveness of Council meetings and aligning with the town’s strategic priorities.

An amendment tot he motion from Deputy Mayor Scott Richardson to keep the former CoW meeting as a placeholder between the two Council meetings with Richardson and Councillors Balanko and Dafoe in support, and Mayor Simon Boersma, and Councillors Jennifer Anheliger, Maurice St. Denis and Ray White opposed to the amendment.

The original motion then passed unanimously. Council will commence two meetings per month following the Oct. 24 organizational meeting when the calendar is approved.

Council will next meet for Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at Town Hall.