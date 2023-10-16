Coming Up at Council: Budget Discussions and Key Presentations

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville Town Council is gearing up for its final standalone Committee of the Whole meeting, set to take place on Tuesday, October 17th. This meeting holds significant importance as it centers around budget-related matters, which will have an impact on resident taxation. To accommodate the discussion, the meeting will commence at 2 p.m. and will be held at Town Hall.

The key items on the agenda for this meeting are as follows:

Motion to Direct Administration for Budget Amendments and Scenario Development: Council will be considering a motion to direct the Administration regarding budget amendments, scenario development, ratio adjustments, and business case support. These actions are necessary to facilitate a decision on the 2024 – 2026 Operating Budget, the 2024 – 2028 Long-Term Operational Plan, and the 2024 – 2033 Long-term Capital Plan. The decisions made in this meeting will shape the financial direction of Morinville in the years to come. Morinville Community Library Budget Request: The Morinville Community Library will present its budget request of $559,096, which notably does not seek an increase from the previous year (2023). The library plays a role in the community, and its financial requirements are a matter of interest for Council as supporting or not supporting the request is a council decision. Morinville Historical and Cultural Society’s Budget Request: The Morinville Historical and Cultural Society is requesting a 3% increase to their budget, totaling $113,516. These funds are crucial for the operation of the Morinville Museum, which serves as a repository of the town’s history and heritage. Morinville Chamber Advocacy: The Morinville Chamber is also expected to present its case. They will be advocating that Council maintains funding for the redo of the Municipal Development Plan, highlighting its significance in the town’s growth and development.

For those who cannot attend the meeting in person, it will be live-streamed and available for viewing on the official Morinville website at Morinville.ca. This allows residents and stakeholders to stay informed and engaged in the discussions shaping the future of the community.

The decisions and discussions in this Council meeting will be covered on this news site later this week.