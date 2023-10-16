Morinville Fire Department’s Successful Open House Marks the End of Fire Prevention Week

Above: Morinville Fire Department members demonstrate vehicle extraction tools during the Department’s Fire Prevention Week Open House, held Saturday, Oct. 14. – Lucie Roy Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com staff – photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Fire Department’s open house, held on Saturday, October 14, was a remarkable success, drawing a good crowd despite the chilly weather. This annual event held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, aimed to engage the community and educate residents about fire safety.

Fire Prevention Week, which ran from Sunday, October 8, to Saturday, October 14, 2023, featured the official theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention.” The Morinville Fire Department seized the opportunity to go above and beyond in fostering community engagement during this important week.

The event, held at the Don Found Fire Station (10021 100 Street, Morinville), took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors enjoyed free hotdogs and hot chocolate, a chance to explore fire trucks, live demonstrations, and insights into fire safety and this year’s theme, “Cooking Safety Starts with You!”

Prior to Saturday’s event, Morinville Fire Department Chief Brad Boddez highlighted the theme’s significance, emphasizing that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries. In a world full of distractions, it’s vital to draw attention to simple actions everyone can take to reduce the risk of burns and fires in the kitchen.

The chief provided essential tips for safe cooking:

Watch what you heat: Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking, preventing distractions from causing accidents. Keep kids at a safe distance: Ensure that children stay at least 3 feet (1 meter) away from the stove, grill, oven, or anywhere hot foods or liquids are being served. Turn pot handles: Always turn pot handles towards the back of the stove to prevent accidental spills or burns. Have a lid nearby: In case a small fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner to smother the flames.

According to the NFPA, cooking incidents accounted for nearly half (49 percent) of all home fires involving cooking equipment and were the leading cause of home fire injuries. Unattended cooking ranked as the leading cause of home cooking fires and related fatalities.

Below is a gallery of photos by Lucie Roy