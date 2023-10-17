Morinville Community Library has plenty to offer this fall

Above: A window display at the Morinville Community Library showcases details on the many programs available to patrons and the community. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Those looking for something interesting to do this fall should consider looking into the programs offered at the Morinville Community Library, which currently offers more than a dozen programs for everyone from preschoolers to seniors.

“Offering diverse programming to our community is a great way for us to connect with our patrons and residents and to give everyone the chance to feel included and have opportunities to participate in local programs and events barrier-free,” said Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Jessica Sheppard. “We strive to have something for everyone and are always thinking of new and fun things to offer our community in the future.”

Children’s Programs

The MCL’s Children’s Programs include 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, Cozy Corner Stories and Crafts, Parent-Child Mother Goose, Minecraft Club, and Studio Creative: STEAM Club.

The 1000 Books Foundation created the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, just as the name indicates: read any book to your child before they start kindergarten. Parents and caregivers can repeat books. A reading log is provided, as well as prizes.

Cozy Corner Stories and Crafts takes place on Thursday mornings from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. with stories, songs, rhymes and a handout for the popular Cozy Corner Craft Kits.

Parent-Child Mother Goose runs from Sept. 20 to Nov. 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Morinville Community Library Program Room. It is a group experience for parents, caregivers, their babies and young children that focuses on the power of songs, rhymes and oral storytelling.

Minecraft allows young players to enjoy the popular game in a group setting.

Studio Creative: STEAM Club is an after-school activity for children 9-12 to help them learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The group meets four times a month on Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Permission slips are required.

Teen Programming

The Library’s teen offerings include the All Booked UP, Animanga Club, and Discovery Series.

All Booked UP is a monthly library book box subscription designed for teens aged 13 to 17 and focuses on Young Adult titles, some of which may contain controversial themes, mature content, and/or profanity. Parental guidance is advised.

The Animanga Club runs the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the program room and involves movie events, contests and discussions of Anime and Manga.

The Library’s Discovery Series is designed for teens 16 plus and has a creative DIY project and skill to try. Supplies and instructions are provided but limited in quantity.

Adult Programming

The MCL also has several programs for adults. These include Between the Covers Book Club, Shelf Indulgence Book Club, Downton Abbey Watch Party, Graphic Conversations, and the independent groups Knit Wits and Loose Threads.

Between the Covers Book Club is open to everyone. Each month the library has a new title available at the start of the month. Club members meet in the program room on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss the book.

The Shelf Indulgence Book Club is a new adult club for those who enjoy romance novels. The group meets after hours on the last Friday of the month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the genre and the books read.

The Downton Abbey Watch Party is a drop-in program running every Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. where attendees watch the show, enjoy tea or coffee and discuss the program and the period in which it is set.

Graphic Conversations is an 18-plus program that meets on the first Wednesday of the month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to socialize and chat with those interested in pop culture topics, including anime, comics, video games, and tabletop games.

The Library also hosts two independent groups, Knit Wits and Loose Threads.

Knit Wits Spinning Yarns gets together every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to work on individual projects in a group setting. All skill levels are welcome to participate.

Loose Threads, a quilting group, also work on individual projects in a group setting. The group meets on the first, third and fifth Mondays of the month, except holiday Mondays, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sheppard and the library hope to see more people participating in programs this fall.

“If I could say one thing, it would be to encourage our residents to take advantage of their local library and to try us out,” Sheppard said. “Our programs are affordable, and most are barrier-free, are open to different age groups, and cover a wide variety of interests, including arts and crafts, literacy development, early childhood learning, and so much more.”

In addition to the Library’s regular programs, they also run several workshops yearly. Details on the programs are available at MorinvilleLibrary.ca.