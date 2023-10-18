MCHS bringing Roald Dahl’s Matilda to the stage

Above: MCHS Drama teacher and Matilda Director Vanessa King works with student actors Lauren Andrews, Kaleb Imgrund-Harvey, and Avery Pelletier. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) is bringing Roald Dahl’s Matilda to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre for three nights on Dec. 6 to 8.

Matilda is a beloved children’s novel that tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant young girl with an insatiable love for books and an uncaring, neglectful family. Despite her challenging home life, Matilda discovers she possesses extraordinary telekinetic powers. With the help of her kind-hearted teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda uses her newfound abilities to stand up against the tyrannical headmistress of her school, Miss Trunchbull, and ultimately finds a place where her talents are celebrated. The heartwarming tale celebrates the power of intelligence, kindness, and the indomitable spirit of a determined young girl.

The December production marks the third Dahl story brought to the Morinville Stage. The school has previously performed Willy Wonka and James and the Giant Peach.

“I’ve always wanted to complete the trifecta, so I’ve been waiting to do Matilda for a while,” King said. “You always have to wait for the right cast, and I think we’ve got it this year.”

That cast consists of 35 student actors, including five from Georges H. Primeau Middle School, giving the range of performers from Grades 7 to 12.

Riley Quinn is returning as music director and vocal coach for his ninth show and will also do lighting.

November will see a general call-out for the crew. In past productions, sets have been known to be large and elaborate. King said this time around, it will be a little lower scale with the set playing on the theme of books, something central to the story.

King said this year’s production is a return to the family-friendly plays the school is known for.

“They are fun family shows, but they’ve got a little bit of that Roald Dahl quirkiness twist to them and some darkness, which makes them really interesting for us to do as a high school.”

Normally, casting takes place in mid-September, with the cast hitting the ground running, learning lines and the music.

“This show is very challenging with the timing of all the lines, but they picked it up really fast,” King said, noting that only a few weeks in they have already choreographed two of the production’s big ensemble numbers. “This cast is really great when it comes to just working together, picking up the choreo, and being practiced before they come to rehearsal.”

Rehearsals take place each day after school. with additional rehearsals on weekends as required.

The cast has already done a public performance of the opening number at the St. Jean Baptiste Parish Dinner.

“That was cool because it forced us to get this eleven-minute number show ready within the first two weeks of rehearsals,” King said. “That was a neat out of the pan, into the fire type thing.”

In the titular role is MCHS theatre veteran Avery Pelletier, whom King said really embodies the whimsical yet wildly intelligent character.

“We just thought this could be the right group for this show,” she said.

Tickets have yet to be available for the show, but King said she hopes also to have them online this year.

“We are returning to the family-type Christmas show this year, so we are hoping to bring the whole community together for this show,” King said. “Matilda is a great show for kids and their parents. There is definitely something for everybody in this show, and it’s just a little dark and twisty enough to appeal to everybody.”