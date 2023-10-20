Breaking Barriers: Low to No-Cost Counseling Services Introduced in Morinville

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville FCSS, in collaboration with Mollitiam Counselling and Midstream Support Society, have announced a new initiative to provide low to no-cost individual counseling services for Morinville residents aged 18 and above who lack private insurance for psychological care.

The Town says these counseling sessions are designed to address various issues, including trauma and self-acceptance, making them more accessible to the community. An intake process has been established to determine financial eligibility and assess the need for counseling.

“Morinville FCSS knows that mental health is just as important as physical well-being, and is happy to have the support of our partners to be able to fulfill this pressing community need,” said Kim Mills, Community Supports Navigator, in a media release Thursday.

Residents interested in the program or seeking to begin the intake process can contact Morinville FCSS confidentially at 780-939-7839 or email them at fcss@morinville.ca.

This collaboration between Morinville FCSS, Mollitiam Counselling, and Midstream Support Society aims to provide essential mental health support to those who may face barriers to access, emphasizing the community’s commitment to overall well-being.