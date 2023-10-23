U13 Sting’s Home Opener: A Day with Captain Melnyk

Above: From Left: Sturgeon Sting Captain Riley McQuade, Edmonton Oil Kings Captain Rhett Melnyk, and KC Columbians Captain Domenico Barone at the ceremonial puck drop during the U13 Sting’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 21. – Submitted Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

In their home opener on Saturday, October 21, the Sturgeon U13 Sting took on the KC Columbians at the Morinville Leisure Centre, but the outcome was not in their favour. The Sting faced a tough challenge and suffered a 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Columbians.

Trey Langford and Eli Boddez emerged as the goal scorers for the Sting, managing to find the back of the net in the second and third periods, respectively. Despite their efforts, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory for the home team.

This marked the second loss of the season for the Sting, who had previously been defeated 7-0 by the Wainwright Polar Kings.

Nevertheless, the day held a special significance for the Sting as they welcomed a special guest. Edmonton Oil Kings Captain Rhett Melnyk graced the Morinville arena and participated in the ceremonial puck drop. Sturgeon Sting Captain Riley McQuade and KC Columbians Captain Domenico Barone joined Melnyk in this honorary gesture.

The U13 Sting’s journey continues as they prepare to face the Fort McMurray Barons at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 28, at 2:30 p.m. Following this home match, they will hit the road on Sunday to confront the MLAC Pursuit of Motion Physio. Despite the early setbacks, the Sting remain determined to make their mark in the season ahead.