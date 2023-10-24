Morinville Cultural Institutions Seek Funding Support in 2024 Budget

by Colin Smith

Two important Morinville cultural institutions are slated to have their requests for funding from the town met in its 2024 budget.

Council supported the inclusion of the funding for the Morinville Community Library and Musée Morinville Museum in the budget following presentations by representatives of the organizations at its Tuesday committee of the whole meeting.

The library is not seeking an increase in town funding for 2024 over last year’s $559,096.

This is despite the fact that library expenses for next year are projected to rise to $733,787 from $718,602.

The remainder will be covered by an increase in provincial and rural grants, an increase in library-generated revenue, GIC interest and adjustments in some expense lines.

The Morinville Historical and Cultural Society, which operates the Musée Morinville Museum, sought a 3% increase in Town of Morinville funding for 2024.

Amounting to $3,306, the increase will bring town funding from $110,210 to $113,516.

With total revenues for 2024 projected at $120,777 and expenditures at $121,813, the society still expects a deficit of $1,036.