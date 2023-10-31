Morinville Council Briefs

by Colin Smith

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

The Highway 2 bridge repair project is moving forward.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24, council reviewed a letter to Mayor Simon Boersma from Ranjit Tharmalingam, Assistant Deputy Minister of Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors.

The minister’s letter states: “Highway 2 bridge repairs over the Canadian National Railway line is currently being advertised and closes October 18, 2023. Although there is no contractor in place, or a schedule confirmed at this time, it is anticipated the successful contractor could begin some work during the fall and winter months, including bridge demolition, as well as preliminary work for the new structure. The project should be complete by fall 2024, weather permitting.”

Tharmalingam also says that signal timing at both 100 Street/100 Avenue and the future Cardiff Road interchange continue to be reviewed.

GRANT AND SUPPORT

Council is working on a new Community Grant and Support Policy.

It has supported the consolidation of the existing Morinville Sponsorship Policy and Community Grant Policy into the new policy.

The community grant had been a fund of $25,000 that provided $1,000 matching grants to not-for-profit community groups, teams, organizations, associations, volunteer-based groups and residents of Morinville for community development purposes.

The sponsorship provided funding of up to $5,000 for community initiatives, activities, and individuals, including (but not limited to): community fundraising activities and events, galas, golf tournaments, silent auctions and athletic endeavours.

Council has now sent the new policy back to administration for possible amendments that may include raising the dollar limit for community grants and widening eligibility.

BOARD APPOINTEES

New community members for Morinville boards and committees have been appointed.

They are: Kelvin Kuzyk, Member at Large, Assessment Review Board; Vikki McLaren; Organization/Group Member, Community Services Advisory Committee; Leanne Laroque and Daniel Hrycyk, Public Member, Morinville Library Board; and Daniel Pawlik, Fred Bahr, Rainier Cubos and Jessica Workman, Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.

NEW DEPUTY MAYOR

Morinville council member Jenn Anheliger has been appointed deputy mayor. This is her first time in the position, whose eight-month term is determined by a rotation among councillors. Anheliger’s predecessor was Councillor Scott Richardson. The role of the deputy mayor includes acting as council meeting chair in the absence of the mayor and during committee of the whole meetings.