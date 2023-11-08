Lite Up the Nite returning later this month

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Town of Morinville is bringing back its Lite Up the Nite Festival, celebrating family, community and the Christmas season, for three days from November 24 to 26.

The festival starts on Friday, Nov. 24 with the Lite Up the Nite Dance Party, presented by McDonalds, Morinville. Participants are encouraged to dress “festive or fun” with Christmas pyjamas or sweaters, anything red or green or their holiday best.

The event is a free-ticket event and tickets are required for everyone in attendance. Participants are also asked to bring a new unwrapped toy for the Ronald McDonald House Magic Room. Advance tickets for the dance are now available to Morinville and Sturgeon County residents over 16. Tickets are available to the general public beginning Thursday, November 9, at the MCCC box office, during regular operating hours or online. Tickets are limited to 8 tickets per household, with proof of residency, while quantities last.

“This is always an exciting time for the community. We know they look forward to many traditional activities like the parade and fireworks, but we hope they enjoy the newer additions such as the Lite Up the Nite Dance Party and the variety of fun and entertainment at A Festive Family Festival, proudly presented by FortisAlberta,” explains Kathleen Ducharme, Events and Programs Coordinator. “We work hard along with our sponsors and partners, community groups and volunteers to put on a great weekend for the community.”

A highlight of the festival each year is the Lite Up the Nite Parade, and the Town is hoping for strong participation from businesses and community groups. Businesses and groups have until end of day on Wednesday, Nov. 22 to fill out the parade application form.

The parade will be followed by the titular aspect of the festival, lighting up St. Jean Baptiste Park and the annual fireworks show. commencing at 7:30 p.m. this year to allow attendees to make their way to the viewing spot of their choice to enjoy the display.

As the event schedule is subject to change, follow the event online for more details at www.morinville.ca/lutn.