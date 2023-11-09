Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some of the images captured by our and your cameras this past week.

Hoar Frost

Hoar frost adorning leaves, on the morning of Monday, Nov. 6. Hoar frost is created when water vapour freezes on a cold, crisp morning, transforming the world into a glistening wonderland – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Living Library

The Morinville Leisure Centre hosted the Military History Living Library on Friday, Nov. 3. More than 150 youths visited the 16 tables and collected stamps for their special passports.

.Tables included the CanPraxis, Quilts of Valour, Morinville Legion, PPCLI Museum, VETS Canada, Lord Strathcona’s Horse(Royal Canadian) Museum, Edmonton Veterans Association Food Bank, Honour the Fallen- MCpl Byron Greff, Celebrating Military Families, PSP, WO Ret. Mills, John McDougall, Joseph Bremmer, WO Coupal, MFRC and Cpl Whittman.

During Friday’s event, Quilts of Valour-Canada Alberta Provincial Coordinator Diana Cole presented Jayson Wood with a Quilt of Valour.

Applefest

The Apple Fest & Craft Sale was held Saturday at the Rendez-Vous Centre, with the hall filled with vendors. The kitchen served up fresh apple delights, egg or salmon sandwiches and a choice from three kinds of soup: Turkey, Hamburger and Potato Cream. – Lucie Roy Photos

Jets’ Forward Nash Knowlton chases after the puck during the Jets/Knights game on Sunday, Nov. 5. The Jets lost the day 4-3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ride To School

The Morinville Fire Department’s open house was held on Saturday, October 14, at the end of Fire Prevention Week, but the spin-off from that event took place last week as three lucky Morinville students got to ride to school in style in Engine 1.

Students submitted Fire Prevention Week colouring pages and Morinville Fire Department members picked three winners from the many entries received.

For three days last week, one student got a lift daily, starting with Morinville Public School student Quinn Foy. on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Isabelle Boddez got a lift to École Notre Dame Elementary School, and on Friday, Nov. 3, Emme Hills caught a unique lift to St. Kateri.

Wednesday Ride winner: Quinn Foy – Morinville Public School – submitted photo

Thursday Ride winner: Isabelle Boddez – Notre Dame – submitted photo

Friday Ride winner: Emme Hills – St. Kateri – submitted photo

Selecting the recipients – submitted photo