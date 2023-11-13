Morinville Remembers [Photos]

photos by Lucie Roy

Morinville’s Remembrance Day parade and placing of the wreaths was held on Saturday, Nov. 11, with hundreds in attendance.

Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Br, 176 Morinville President Maxine Butt also served as emcee for the event.

Padre Eric Davis provided the Benediction, Valerie Daly sang O Canada, and Sofiya Chvojka did the Last Post.

Members of the 1 Combat Engineer Regiment 3061 Royal Canadian Army Cadets were at the cenotaph.

One cadet recited the poem In Flanders Fields at the lectern.

Sgt. Alex Da Silva placed the wreath on behalf of the King and the RCMP.

Laying a wreath on behalf of Canada was MWO retired Patrick Love.

Placing a wreath on behalf of the province of Alberta and Sturgeon County was Sturgeon County Div. 4 Councillor Neal Comeau.

Mayor Simon Boersma placed a wreath on behalf of the town of Morinville.

Infantry Officer Truong and MWO Lebeau represented CFB Edmonton.

The Town of Morinville Fire Department placed the wreath by Captain Louis Lavallee and Comrade Danny Clarke for the Legion.

Inside the Legion was a display of Remembrance posters created by students from one of the schools.

A meal followed the service.

Padre Eric Davis.



MorinvilleRCL Br. 176 President Comrade Maxine Butt.

Student artwork on display at the Legion.

Placing a wreath on behalf of CFB Edmonton

Veteran Edmond Corson.

Laying a wreath on behalf of Aspen House.

RCMP Sgt Alex Da Silva placed a wreath on behalf of the King and one for the RCMP.

Sturgeon County Div 4 Councillor Neal Comeau placed a wreath on behalf of the province and one for Sturgeon County.

Placing a wreath on behalf of Canada was retired MWO Patrick Love.

Sofiya Chvojka plays the Last Post.

Capt Louis Lavallee -Fire Department

Comrade Danny Clarke laying a wreath on behalf of the Legion.

Mayor Simon Boersma lays a wreath on behalf of the Town of Morinville.