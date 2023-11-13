St. Albert RCMP investigate armed robbery at Casino

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:52 p.m. St. Albert RCMP received a report of an armed robbery to the Century Casino in St. Albert. A lone male entered the casino, produced a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect left the casino and entered a Dark coloured Jeep Cherokee.

Police are not disclosing the amount of money taken.

While RCMP investigates, we are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Light complexion

In his 40s

Approx. 5 foot 5 inches tall

Wearing a black mask, black ball cap, black gloves, dark jacket, black hoodie, blue jeans.

If you have any information about this crime or those responsible, please call the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).