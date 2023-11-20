Morinville Community High School Celebrates Outstanding Achievements at 2022-2023 Awards Presentations

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Awards Presentations for the 2022-2023 School Year occurred on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC).

Mayor Simon Boersma brought greetings on behalf of the Town of Morinville, and Trustee Lydia Yeomans brought greetings on behalf of the Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Board.

MCHS Principal Damon Clayton said this year, they presented 312 awards to 212 students for a total of $24,406.79.

The MCHS HOWLS Award was presented by Principal Clayton to Sophie Allard, who was also the recipient of the Morinville Lions Club Bursary and one of the recipients of the Grade 12 Alexander Rutherford award.

This year, there were three new awards. One is the Diversity, Equity, Human Rights Award, which was presented to Rowein Weinmeier.

Another is the Entrepreneurial Award presented to a student who has demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit and has a goal of opening a business through training, planning and promotion. This award was presented to Kishayna Wanotch.

The third is the Intergenerational Youth Award, and the recipient was Mackenzie Hein.

Hein was also the recipient of the Morinville & District Agricultural Society Award. This is the last year for this award, as the funds are depleted.

The Schulich Leader Scholarship was presented to Shayla Herceg. The plaque will be displayed at the school on the wall of honour. Only one student from each high school in Canada can be nominated.

Greater St Albert Catholic Schools Board greetings were provided by Trustee Lydia Yeomans. – Lucie Roy Photo

Principal Damon Clayton presented Sophie Allard with the HOWLS Award. This student shows honour, ownership, welcoming, leadership in all they do at the school. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Schulich Leader Scholarship was presented to Shayla Herceg. – Lucie Roy Photo

Skills 2023 Provincial Skills Canada banners presented by teacher Kyle Coxen to Danai Roddis and Abbey Winsor. Unable to attend to receive his banner was a silver medal in IT Software Application level 2 Owen Deveau. – Lucie Roy Photo

Lions Club of Morinville member Phil Morrow presented the Peter Gibeault Lion Quest Award to Sarah Alley-Buchner. – Lucie Roy Photo

Doug Crush presented the Graham Crush Memorial Award Junior Level to Austin Halliday and the Senior Level to Mia Sullivan. – Lucie Roy Photo