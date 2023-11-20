Morinville Mayor Calls Special Budget Meeting with Closed Session Discussion

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma has scheduled a Special Meeting of Council on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. The meeting, to be held in Council Chambers, will primarily focus on the 2024 budget. Additionally, a closed session will be convened to address specific aspects related to the budget.

The Notice of Special Meeting, issued under the authority of Section 194(1) of the Municipal Government Act, outlines the limited scope of discussion, emphasizing that only the 2024 budget matters will be addressed during the meeting.

Communication Supervisor Felicity Gringas, responding to an inquiry from MorinvilleNews.com, shared insights into the anticipated closed session. Gringas noted, “Based on the current draft of the written materials under development for the meeting agenda, Administration anticipates that the item will be discussed in a closed session pursuant to section 197(2) of the Municipal Government Act and in accordance with Section 17 (Disclosure harmful to personal privacy), Section 24 (Advice from officials), and Section 25 (Disclosure harmful to economic and other interests of a public body) of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.”

The live webcast of the meeting will be accessible at www.morinville.ca/councilcalendar.