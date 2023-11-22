24 Days of Christmas coming to the library

The 24 Days to Christmas program will launch soon, offering crafts, recipes and stories over the Christmas season.

by Stephen Dafoe

Although there are no chocolates behind little cardboard doors, a crafty and literary Advent Calendar is coming to the Morinville Community Library. The 24 Days To Christmas program runs from Dec. 1 to 24, offering a rotating selection of crafts, recipes, and a special storytime video each day.

“The 24 Days To Christmas is eight crafts, eight Christmas recipes, as well as eight Christmas stories to be shared throughout the family,” said Shelley Faganello, one of the Morinville Community Library’s program coordinators. “It starts on Dec. 1. The first day is a craft. The second day is a recipe, and the third day is going to be a special Christmas story.

That rotation will be repeated throughout December, culminating with a special Christmas Eves storytime, accessible by QR code to access the video on the Library’s YouTube channel.

Participants can register in person at the library or online at my-mcl.info/24daysregister. Supplies for the program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Morinville – Sturgeon, are limited to 150 kits, so people are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with the kids,” Faganello said, noting that easy-to-follow instructions are in the kits. “We hope they have great fun with the crafting and the kits.

For more information on Morinville Community Library programs, visit MorinvilleLibrary.ca.