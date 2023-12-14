Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates homicide near Fort Saskatchewan

submitted by Fort Sasketchewan RCMP

On Dec. 14, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of a deceased person on Township Road 552 near Range Road 201 in Lamont County. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased male. RCMP believe that the death is suspicious.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been deployed and has taken over the investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at (780) 997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.