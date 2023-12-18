Morinville Council approves 2024 Fees and Charges Bylaw

by Colin Smith

The 2024 Fees and Charges Bylaw was passed by Council on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Morinville residential utility customers will see a total estimated cost increase of $11.24 per month, resulting mainly from by increased wastewater treatment and stormwater fees, which rose by approximately 24 per cent.

Total residential utility costs for 2024 are estimated at $156.92 per month, $1,967.31 per year, up 7.4% over last year.

Businesses will pay an estimated $10,788.22 next year, or $899.02 monthly, an 8.1% increase over 2023.

Financial Services Manager Travis Nosko said that the number is higher than expected because the Regional Services Commission set its 2024 rate for wastewater treatment at $1.85/m3, a 24% increase.

At council’s November 14 meeting Nosko reported that the bylaw also updates fees and charges that either do not reflect the costs of service or are out of line with other communities in the region, while ensuring that charges are reasonable and align with the value received for the respective service.