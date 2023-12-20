Jets defeat Regals to earn their ninth straight win

The Morinville Jets defeated the Spruce Grove Regals 10-5 at home on Tuesday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets head into the Christmas break with their ninth consecutive win after defeating the Spruce Grove Regals 10-5 on Tuesday night.

The Jets opened the evening strong, out-chancing Spruce Grove 20-10 and leading 3-0 with goals from Daron Cyr. Ryan Rivard on the power play, and Cody Laliberte with a shorthanded goal with 1:29 left in the frame.

The second period offered more of the same intense effort from the Jets. The club extended the shot differential to 36-13 and their lead to 7-0.

Ethan Dechamplain, Beckett Perrott, Cody Laliberte, and Jamie Visser picked up a goal apiece during the frame.

Leading 7-0 in the final 20 minutes, it seemed inevitable that the Jets would secure their ninth win, perhaps even with a shutout against the West Division’s bottom-ranked team.

However, 30 seconds into the last period Spruce Grove got one on the board and followed it a minute and change later on the power play to chip away at the Jets lead. With 14:48 left in the game, the Regals pocketed their third consecutive goal to narrow the lead to 7-3.

A minute later, Kayden Rentz wrapped one around the post to bring the game to 8-3 in the Jets’ favour.

That goal started a volley of back-and-forth goals between the Jets and Regals that took the game to 8-4, 9-4, and 9-5 in a short period of time.

With 6:19 left on the clock, the Jets took a five-minute penalty to leave them shorthanded. Despite the man deficit, Braydin Maio pocketed on for the Jets shorthanded to end the game 10-5 and the Jets outshooting the Regals by a two-to-one margin at 49-24.

Tuesday’s win sent the Jets into the holidays with an 18-6-0 record and second place in the CJHL’s West Division, six points behind the St. Albert Merchants and one point ahead of the North Edmonton Red Wings, who have played five games more than the Jets.

The Jets also have the distinction of having the top goal scorer in the league, with Ethan Dechamplain holding the top spot and Jacob Klassen

and Cody Laliberte hold fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

The Morinville Jets return to the ice after Christmas on Jan. 3 when they will play the North Edmonton Red Wings on the road. They return to the Morinville AAA Arena on Sunday, Jan. 7 to play the Merchants at 4:30 p.m.