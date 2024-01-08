Alberta RCMP and law enforcement partners launch Operation Cold Start

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

With temperatures dropping throughout Alberta this week, Alberta RCMP is partnering with their law enforcement partners across the province to launch Operation Cold Start, an initiative designed to reduce the theft of idling vehicles during the winter months.

Law enforcement agencies will take part in a number of tasks between Jan. 8 and 12 to help keep vehicles safe, including checking on unattended and idling vehicles to see if the keys are in them and whether or not they are properly secured. Educational efforts will also be part of the weeklong initiative to help teach the public on how to keep their property safe.

“Warming up your vehicle briefly before your commute might seem convenient, but this convenience can turn into a serious problem when your vehicle is stolen. Vehicle-related crimes often occur due to opportunistic situations,” said Corporal Mike Fulton of the Alberta RCMP’s Community Safety and Well-being Branch in a media release Mondahy. “In 2021, 8.3% of vehicles stolen in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction were left idling. The goal of Operation Cold Start is to reduce crime by educating Albertans on steps they can take to help keep their property safe.”

RCMP say that not only do vehicle thefts impact the vehicle owner, but the broader community as well through higher insurance premiums provincewide. Additionally, stolen vehicles play a role in other crimes.

The Alberta RCMP offers the following tips for vehicle safety: