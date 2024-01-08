Coming up at Town Council – Jan. 9

compiled by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville Town Council will convene on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m. to address various matters during their first meeting of 2024. The key agenda items include:

Non-Profit Organization Property Tax Exemption Bylaw 4/2024: The proposed bylaw seeks approval for changes accommodating the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) property and providing property tax exemption to the Diocese of St. Paul.

The exemption, if approved, would impact approximately $575,000 in residential property assessment, resulting in a $4,800 reduction in annual property tax revenue.

The draft bylaw also repeals and replaces the previous Non-profit Organization Property Tax Exemption Bylaw 2/2022. Procedure Bylaw No. 1/2024: The report presents recommended amendments to the Procedure Bylaw, aligning with Council’s previous direction and the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

Administration says the changes emphasize compliance with the MGA, alignment with best practices in the municipal industry, and fulfillment of Council direction.

The proposed amendments aim to contribute to ongoing enhancements in Morinville’s governance framework. Retention and Disposition Bylaw No. 22/2023: The recommendation is to approve the third reading of the Retention and Disposition Bylaw No. 22/2023.

The bylaw is seen as essential for regulating the retention and destruction of all town records to ensure compliance with the Municipal Government Act. Property Tax Penalty Cancellation Request: The report addresses a request to cancel outstanding property tax penalties for 9918 100 Street, amounting to $212.31.

The rationale considers the Municipal Government Act’s provisions and the timing of the penalty application. Snow and Ice Control Policy Updates: The purpose is to update the Snow and Ice Control Policy to align with new service levels approved in the 2024 Budget.

The administration says the amendments aim to improve operational efficiency, resource utilization, and responsiveness to evolving governance standards. Development Incentives Report: The report identifies and categorizes various development incentives in the region, exploring options to incentivize local development and remain competitive with other municipalities.

Different incentive types, including infrastructure, initial development/redevelopment, regulatory, and business development, are discussed with their potential impact on the community. Closed Session – Morinville Leisure Centre Lands Update: The closed session will provide an update on the Morinville Leisure Centre Lands, discussing matters related to disclosure harmful to third-party business, advice from officials, and disclosure harmful to the public body. No details on what aspect of Leisure Centre Lands have been indicated.

The full council agenda can be viewed on the Town of Morinville website.