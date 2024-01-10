Morinville Jets take 12th straight game

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Junior B Jets took their 12th straight game at home on Tuesday night, defeating the Beverly Warriors 5-3. Tuesday’s game was the Jets’ third against the Warriors and their second win.

In a game that saw the Jets outshoot the Warriors 47-34 across three periods, things were evenly matched in the first period. Jacob Klassen and Braydin Maio pocket the first two goals of the game for the Jets, but both were answered by the Warriors to end the frame 2-2.

However, the Jets started to move ahead in the middle frame, with Graeme Hampton and Cody Laliberte bookending goals at the beginning and end of the period to negate one from Beverly in the middle of the period.

Leading 4-3 after two, the final frame was a scoreless affair throughout until Jamie Visser pocketed the Jets fifth into an empty Beverly net with 39 seconds left on the clock.

Tuesday’s win brings the Jets to 21-6-0 this season with nine games left to go.

The Jets play the Edmonton Mustangs don’t he road on Wednesday night. Details will follow on Thursday morning.