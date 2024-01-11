Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Erin & Brynn Vollick sent us this shot of a sun dog they caught on a drive into Edmonton.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, the Morinville Community High School Senior Girls took on a team of alumni players. At the end, the Alumni defeated their younger opponents 48-39. The annual alumni game is a long-standing tradition at MCHS. – Submitted Photo

The Morinville Community High School Senior Girls and Alumni Team gathered for a group photo after the Jan. 4 game. – Submitted Photo

The Morinville Jets defeated the St. Albert Merchants 5-4 in overtime on Sunday, Jan. 7. The game marked the Jets’ second consecutive win over the Merchants and their 11th straight victory. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Jet Ethan Dechamplain celebrates his first goal of the game on Sunday, Jan. 7. He went on to score two more for the Jets in the second period., contributing three goals in their 5-4 overtime win over the St. Albert Merchants. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Light refracting through the trees makes a rainbow in the ravine off 100 Avenue. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Hoar frost on a leaf – Stephen Dafoe Photo