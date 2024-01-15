JMMF property tax exempt status moves forward

by Colin Smith

An updated bylaw that will provide tax-exempt status for a new housing facility operated by the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation is going ahead.

The Non-Profit Organization Bylaw was given first reading without discussion at the town council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Jesse’s House, the main facility of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, offers short-term accommodation for individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse.

It is exempt from property taxes as it meets all legislative and regulatory requirements.

The foundation’s new property, Eileen’s Place, will provide second-stage housing for clients who need extra time to manage housing, education and work issues. It is scheduled to open later this year.

While the cost is subsidized, Eileen’s Place residents will pay rent.

That payment means that the exemption of this property from tax is not automatic but must be established by the council through a bylaw.

The draft bylaw also continues to include the site of the former and future St. Jean Baptiste Parish church.

This will remain the case until the church is rebuilt when the site will once again be tax-exempt under provincial legislation.

If the bylaw is passed it will make about $575,000 in residential property assessment tax-exempt, which equates to about $4,800 in annual property tax revenue forgone.