Morinville Business Centre Faces Penalties Despite Town Error in Property Tax Notices

by Colin Smith

The owner of a non-residential property in Morinville is still liable for penalties due to non-payment of last year’s property tax by the June 30 deadline, despite an error on the part of the town.

Council decided at its Tuesday, Jan. 9 meeting that a $2,359.09 tax penalty levied in July on the Morinville Business Centre, 9918 100 Street, must be paid. At the same time it waived an additional $212.31 penalty applied December 31.

A systems error occurred when the town’s Financial Services department was preparing 2023 tax notices, with an additional levy being added to the actual tax, doubling the amount owed.

The error was spotted and corrected notices on blue paper were sent out within two business days. Information about the error and correction were provided through the town website, social media and electronic billboards.

The tax owing for Morinville Business Centre property was not paid by the deadline.

Property manager Lori Marshall contacted Financial Services on August 9 and paid the original tax amount the next day. She said that she had not received the corrected notice and had been waiting for it before paying the tax owed, so wanted the penalty cancelled.

In its report to council on the matter, administration stated that there had been no other complaints or concerns about non-delivery of the notice, and that cancelling tax penalties on that basis would open the door to any town taxpayer making a similar claim.

Councillor Scott Richardson moved that the penalty be halved because of the initial town error, but subsequently voted against his own motion along with Mayor Simon Boersma, Deputy Mayor Jen Anheliger and Councillor Rebecca Balanko. The motion was supported by Councillor Maurice St. Denis. Councillors Stephen Dafoe and Ray White were not present at the meeting.