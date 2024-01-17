Food: Easy Honey Cookies Recipe

Honey cookies are a simple and satisfying treat that requires minimal effort and ingredients. These cookies are subtly sweet with a hint of honey flavour, making them a perfect snack for any occasion. This straightforward recipe ensures that even those with limited baking experience can whip up a batch of delicious honey cookies in no time.

Ingredients:

2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a separate large bowl, cream together the softened butter, granulated sugar, honey, and vanilla extract until well combined. Use an electric mixer or a sturdy spoon for this step. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until a soft dough forms. Scoop tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls. Place the dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving enough space between each cookie. Flatten each cookie slightly with the back of a fork or your fingertips, creating a uniform thickness. Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled, store the honey cookies in an airtight container to maintain freshness.

These honey cookies offer a delightful balance of sweetness and simplicity. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a novice in the kitchen, this easy recipe guarantees a batch of tasty treats that everyone will enjoy. Perfect for a quick snack or as a homemade gift, these honey cookies are sure to become a household favourite.