Food: Easy Honey Cookies Recipe

Honey cookies are a simple and satisfying treat that requires minimal effort and ingredients. These cookies are subtly sweet with a hint of honey flavour, making them a perfect snack for any occasion. This straightforward recipe ensures that even those with limited baking experience can whip up a batch of delicious honey cookies in no time.
Ingredients:
- 2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a separate large bowl, cream together the softened butter, granulated sugar, honey, and vanilla extract until well combined. Use an electric mixer or a sturdy spoon for this step.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until a soft dough forms.
- Scoop tablespoon-sized portions of dough and roll them into balls. Place the dough balls onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving enough space between each cookie.
- Flatten each cookie slightly with the back of a fork or your fingertips, creating a uniform thickness.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.
- Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Once cooled, store the honey cookies in an airtight container to maintain freshness.
These honey cookies offer a delightful balance of sweetness and simplicity. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a novice in the kitchen, this easy recipe guarantees a batch of tasty treats that everyone will enjoy. Perfect for a quick snack or as a homemade gift, these honey cookies are sure to become a household favourite.
