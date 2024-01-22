Coming up at Council Jan. 23

compiled by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville Town Council will meet for their second regular meeting this month at Town Hall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to discuss and debate the following items.

Landuse Bylawn Omnibus Update

The Jan. 23, 2024, council meeting will feature the presentation of an omnibus amendment to Land Use Bylaw (LUB) 3/2012, with a recommendation for the approval of 1st Reading, aiming to repeal and replace the existing bylaw. Additionally, there is a recommendation for the approval of 1st Reading of Fire Services Amendment Bylaw No. 3/2024, intended to amend Fire Services Bylaw 7/2020.

The administration says the proposed changes focus on modernizing Land Use Bylaw terminology, enhancing clarity, and ensuring consistency in the document. The amendments have undergone a comprehensive review, including an audit by a third-party consultant, an in-house review, and feedback from internal and external stakeholders.

Notable changes include making fire pit regulations a permitted development to a property, providing additional clarity on onsite grading and drainage requirements, and introducing the definition of a “Violation tag.” The amendments do not address Land Use District regulations or the underlying philosophy.

The administrative report indicates the approval of these bylaws is crucial for Morinville to comply with current regulations, policies, and legislation.

The next steps involve conducting notification activities for a Public Hearing as per the Municipal Government Act, with further readings scheduled for the February 13th Regular Meeting of Council or as directed by Council.

No comprehensive review of the Land Use Bylaw 3/2012 was conducted since its inception.

JMMF Tax exemption

Council will also consider 2nd and 3rd reading of the Non-Profit Organization Tax Exemption Bylaw to accommodate the inclusion of the new Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) property.

The updated draft addresses the Council’s directive and JMMF’s request by incorporating the new property while continuing to provide a property tax exemption to the Diocese of St. Paul until the St. Jean Baptise Parish is rebuilt and legislatively tax-exempt.

The JMMF’s new property serves a different purpose than Jessie’s House, offering affordable housing for graduated clients, with residents required to pay some rent. The bylaw also includes the site of the former and future St. Jean Baptiste Parish. Minor wording changes align the bylaw with legislation, and its approval would make approximately $575,000 in residential property assessment tax-exempt, resulting in around $4,800 in annual property tax revenue loss.

The Designated Officer Bylaw Amendment

Council is being asked to give all three readings to The Designated Officer Bylaw Amendment, a bylaw that seeks to rectify an administrative oversight in the current Designated Officer Bylaw 15/2023.

This oversight involves the failure to include a clause rescinding the previous Municipal Assessor Bylaw 2/2012.

Administrations say the amendment aligns Morinville’s bylaws with current legislative requirements, reflecting changes in the Municipal Assessor Bylaw since its implementation. Rescinding the Municipal Assessor Bylaw will further ensure alignment with applicable legislation.

2023 Audit Engagement

Council is asked to approve the Audit Engagement Letter and authorize Mayor Boersma to sign it on behalf of Council. Additionally, Council is asked to accept the Audit Planning Letter as information and authorize Mayor Boersma to sign the response letter regarding the standard annual question about Council’s awareness of any fraud affecting the Town.

Metrix Group LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, Morinville’s contracted audit firm, and Audit Partner Mr. Curtis Friesen, CPA, CA, are required by Public Sector Accounting Standards and Canadian Auditing Standards to confirm the audit engagement via the audit engagement letter and provide an audit plan to Council.

The Municipal Government Act mandates each municipality to appoint an auditor for an annual audit, and the Town recently entered a new contract with Metrix Group LLP for audit services. The Audit Engagement Letter outlines roles, responsibilities, and audit costs, while the Audit Planning Letter communicates information on the conduct of the 2023 audit.

The impact of the audit contract is accounted for in the 2024 Operating Budget, with fees increasing to $33,000 in accordance with the new contract.

The Morinville Community Library bears costs related to the review of its financial reporting documents.

Closed Session

A Closed Session is scheduled for the upcoming meeting, identified as “Community Promotion Opportunity.” It is identified as being valid for closed session under FOIP sections 16 (Disclosure Harmful Third-Party Business), 24 (Advice from Officials), and 25 (Disclosure Harmful Public Body) of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, RSA 2000, Ch. F. 25. No other details as to what the promotion opportunity is have been made available.

We will have coverage of key meeting items later this week.