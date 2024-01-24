Food: Savory Sage Pork Chops with Mushroom Saute

For a quick and delicious supper, look no further than Sage Pork Chops—a dish that effortlessly combines simplicity and mouthwatering flavour. This stove-top version of the recipe requires minimal ingredients, delivering tender and savory pork chops that are practically fork-tender. While traditionally cooked on the stove, this variation ensures a burst of rich flavours with the addition of cremini mushrooms, onions, and savoury beef stock.

Ingredients:

4 pork chops

12 cremini mushrooms, sliced

1/2 onion, diced

Beef stock or beef stock cube

Sage

Salt

Pepper

2 tbsp butter

Rub:

2 tsp sage

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Directions:

Prepare the Rub: In a small bowl, combine 2 tsp of sage with 1 tsp each of salt and pepper. Generously rub the mixture onto both sides of the pork chops. Sauté Mushrooms and Onions: In a large pan, melt 2 tbsp of butter over medium heat. Searthe seasoned pork chops for approximately 5 minutes per side until they develop a golden-brown sear. Add Mushroom Medley: Incorporate the sliced mushrooms and diced onions into the pan, creating a flavorful bed for the pork chops. Pour in beef stock until the ingredients are partially submerged. Simmer on Low Heat: Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the pork chops, mushrooms, and onions simmer in the savory liquid for 45 minutes. This gentle simmering ensures that the pork becomes tender while absorbing the delicious flavours. Optional Gravy: If desired, bring the liquid to a gentle boil and add cornstarch to thicken it into a delectable gravy. Stir until the desired consistency is achieved. Serve and Enjoy: Plate the savory sage pork chops over a serving of mashed potatoes. The tender pork, combined with the flavorful mushrooms and savory gravy, creates a satisfying and comforting meal that’s perfect for any night of the week.

This stove-top version of Sage Pork Chops maintains the delightful simplicity and rich flavours of the original recipe. With minimal effort and maximum taste, this dish is sure to become a go-to option for those seeking a quick and satisfying supper on the stove. The combination of tender pork, savory mushrooms, and a luscious gravy makes this recipe a standout in the realm of comfort food.