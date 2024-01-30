Mandatory ban on non-essential water use expected to continue until Sunday

UPDATED 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30.

EPCOR expects its ban on non-essential water use to extend until midday Sunday, Feb. 4. In a release late Tuesday afternoon, EPCOR said it had determined the likely cause of the distribution pumping equipment system failure and that once the repairs have been completed, time will be needed to replenish the reservoir system before water restrictions can be lifted.

Plant work is currently focused on repairing the electrical feed system to the 4000-horsepower water distribution pumps that feed the reservoir system. EPCOR will replace major electric cables within the treatment plant’s electrical system. E.L. Smith Plant’s system has four pumps, two of which have been temporarily restored and are in operation; however, the largest two pumps are still unavailable due to the electrical issue.

EPCOR says it will take several days to replenish reservoirs once the plant’s full pumping capacity has been restored.

Regional water restrictions and the ban that followed resulted in a drop in consumption on Monday, January 29, from an average of 370 million litres per day to 340 million litres per day. EPCOR has seen lower consumption on Tuesday.

Residents are asked to help reduce consumption by:

Defer laundry or large uses of water such as filling hot tubs

Use a small amount of dishes and wash them as efficiently as possible

Take short showers rather than baths

Don’t run the water when brushing your teeth

Discontinue flooding backyard ice rinks.

Tuesday morning’s original article is below

The mandatory ban on non-essential water use for Edmonton and Capital Region residents and businesses, including those in Morinville, continues for a second day.

EPCOR announced Tuesday morning that repairs at E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant are still ongoing and that a timeline for the full repair is not currently available.

As such, calls for residents and businesses to comply with the mandatory ban on non-essential water use are still in effect. Yesterday’s request has resulted in a noticeable reduction in water consumption.

EPCOR said there continues to be no impact on the quality of the drinking water, and they continue to apply their technology and resources to ensure water quality remains safe.

A more detailed update is planned for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

MorinvilleNews.com will provide those details when available.