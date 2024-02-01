Jets take another two games

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets took another four points Tuesday and Wednesday with a 6-1 win over the Edmonton Mustangs at home on Tuesday night and a 15-1 victory over the Edmonton Royals on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, the Jets outshot the Mustangs 48-27.

After leading the Mustangs 1-0 after the first 20, the Jets popped in another four goals to the Mustangs’ single contribution to pull ahead 5-1. The final frame mirrored the first, with the Jets scoring one and keeping Edmonton off the board to take the game 6-1.

Ethan Dechamplain picked up a pair for the Jets, with Cody Laliberte, Kayden Rentz, Graeme Hampton, and Cody Laliberte picking up a goal apiece.

Wednesday night’s road game gave the Jets their third consecutive win since Sunday and their sixth in a row.

The Jets defeated the bottom-ranked Royals handily, outshooting 56-29 across the game and earning a 6-0 lead heading into the middle frame. The second period gave the Jets another three to Edmonton’s only goal of the game to make it 9-1. In the final 20 minutes, the Jets bookended the first, piling on another six goals to take the day 15-1.

During the game, Logan Henley picked up a hat trick. Ethan Dechamplain, Cody Laliberte, Jacob Klassen, Gabe Moore, and Graeme Hampton got two goals each. Ryan Conquergood and Owen Jespersen rounded up the 15 with a goal apiece.

The back-to-back wins bring the Jets to 27-6-1 on the season, six points behind the St. Albert Merchants and 12 points ahead of the North Edmonton Red Wings in the CJHL’s West Division.

The Jets have two more games this week: a Friday night road game against the 11-20-4 Stony Plain Flyers and a home-ice rematch with the Flyers on Sunday night at the Morinville AAA Arena at 5:15 p.m.