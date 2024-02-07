Alberta RCMP encourage drivers to be proactive in auto theft prevention

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP have noted a decrease in Theft of Motor Vehicles, and Theft from Motor Vehicles in 2023 in RCMP jurisdictions, as compared to the previous year.

In February 2023, there were 544 Theft of Motor Vehicles (a 12% decrease from 616 in February 2022) and 517 Theft from Motor Vehicles (a 20% decrease from 647 in February 2022).

In 2023, there were a total of 8,710 Theft of Motor Vehicles (3% decrease from 8,946 in 2022) and 7,824 Theft from Motor Vehicles (13% decrease from 9,029 in 2022).

Despite this decrease, it’s still important to note that theft is still prevalent in some areas, and there are actions that we can all take to keep our vehicles secure.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Always keep your doors locked when you are not in the vehicle, especially if it is running.

Never leave your keys in your vehicle.

Be sure to remove all valuables and store purchases in your trunk until you get home.

Use a steering wheel club.

Always keep your garage locked, and do not store your garage door opener in your vehicle.

Whenever possible, park in a well-lit area.

Consider installing a vehicle tracking system.

Follow #JoinTheClub on our Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and X (@RCMPAlberta) for the month of February for more tips on keeping your vehicle safe.

RCMP encourage everyone to report all thefts to police, by phone, in person, or using the RCMP app. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where additional patrols may be required.

If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.