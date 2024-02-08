Morinville Lions Club seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year

Above from left: Morinville Lions Club President Tina Gougeon, Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally, 2022 Citizen of the Year Anne Stalzer, Councillors Rebecca Balanko, and Maurice St. Denis. – Stephen Dafoe File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Lions Club of Morinville is currently accepting 2023 Citizen of the Year nominations.

Morinville and Sturgeon County residents have until Saturday, Apr. 27, to send their submissions for that volunteer, couple or family with exceptional qualifications.

The Citizen of the Year, a tradition started by the Lions Club in 1968, is dedicated to those who provide services to the community. The Lions recognize volunteers every year for their service. As chosen by the residents, one or more prominent volunteers will be presented the certificate and trophy on Saturday, May 25, at the Rendez-Vous Centre when the Lions officially celebrate their 75th anniversary in the community.

“It is to recognize the volunteer work they do,” explained Morinville Lions Club President Tina Gougeon of the long-standing purpose of the award.

Nominations should include how long the nominee has been a resident of Morinville or Sturgeon County, their group involvement, accomplishments over the past year and up to ten years, and commentary on the nominee’s commitment and personal involvement in the community.

Nominations should also include whether the nominees’ involvement significantly contributed to the community in the past year, how past experiences made a difference, and what the person has done to receive a nomination for the past year or years.

The Lions are hoping to have many nominations to pick from this year.

“If you have a friend or family member that has done a lot of volunteering and want people to know what they have done, nominate them for this honour,” Gougeon said, adding a committee of three Lions members and the previous Citizen of the Year recipient judge all nominations, which are kept confidential.

Nominations can be sent to The Lions Club of Morinville – Box 3150 Morinville, AB. T8R 1S1. Nominations can also be sent by email to Lion Bev Lussier at blussier@shaw.ca.