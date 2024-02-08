Ottawa sitting on $2.5 billion in carbon tax rebates owed to small business since 2019

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Canadian businesses in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are waiting on their share of refunded carbon tax money collected since 2019, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Since that time, CFIB estimates the feds have collected $2.5 billion in carbon tax revenue and had previously pledged to return 10% of carbon tax revenue back to small businesses, farmers and Indigenous people but have returned close to zero despite planning to increase the carbon tax to $80 per tonne on April 1.

“This is particularly troubling as the tax was expanded to all four Atlantic provinces in July of last year. There is no mechanism in place to return a dime to small businesses paying the federal carbon tax in eight provinces,” said CFIB president Dan Kelly. “No wonder some Indigenous organizations are taking the federal government to court.”

CFIB estimates that Canadian small businesses pay roughly 40% of carbon tax costs but are only to receive up to 10% of the revenue once Ottawa figures out how to return the long-promised dollars.

“While the federal government charges carbon taxes to all small businesses, they plan to rebate only a select few in emissions-intensive and trade-exposed sectors, whatever that means,” Kelly said.

CFIB is expressing concern that the feds may have decided to lower the small business allocation to pay for the changes made last fall to double the rural consumer rebate.

“The Deputy Prime Minister’s office confirmed the changes will be funded through an ‘excess allocation in future years,’ which we interpret as the 10% that is supposed to be returned to small business,” Kelly said. “Canada’s carbon tax system is a mess and is deeply unfair to Canada’s small businesses who are the second largest payer of the levy after consumers. It’s not surprising that a strong majority of small firms are now opposed to the federal carbon tax regime.”

CFIB is calling on the federal government to take a number of steps:

Immediately return the $2.5 billion owed to all small businesses in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Immediately develop a simple rebate formula to return 10% of ongoing carbon tax revenue to small businesses across all eight provinces on a quarterly basis, with a plan to raise it to 40%.

Reject the Senate amendments and expedite the passing of Bill C-234 to exempt natural gas and propane used for on-farm activities, as originally drafted.

Freeze the carbon tax at its current level.

Exempt all heating fuels, including natural gas.

“With the new year bringing new costs, we’re calling on Ottawa to take some concrete action and do more to help small businesses facing financial hardships. The government can show small firms that it’s listening to them by freezing the carbon tax while fixing the broken carbon backstop system,” said Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President of Advocacy at CFIB.

A CFIB on carbon tax fairness for small businesses is available online.