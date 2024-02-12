Jets end best season with another win and some league records

The Morinville Jets ended their regular season on Sunday, Feb. 11 with an 8-3 win over the visiting North Edmonton Red Wings. With 31 wins and 63 points, the 2023-2024 Capital Junior Hockey League regular season was the Jets’ best in the club’s history. The Jets ended the season in a solid second place, two points behind the West Division’s first-place St. Albert Merchants. As such, they and the Merchants will sit out the first round of playoffs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

After defeating the Leduc Co-Op Riggers 12-1 on the road Wednesday night, the Morinville junior B Jets extended their winning streak to 10 games by defeating the visiting North Edmonton Red Wings 8-3.

Sunday night’s home game brought the Red Wings to Town for their fourth matchup with the Jets and the hopes of their first win against them this season.

And the first period looked like that might be a possibility with the Red Wings opening, scoring six minutes in, and grabbing a second goal eight minutes later with 6:44 left in the period to lead the game 2-0.

But the Jets came back hard, scoring four goals in the final three minutes. Jamie Visser and Ethan Dechamplain grabbed the first two, and Cody Laliberte grabbed the second two with 47 and four seconds left on he clock, respectively.

What Laliberte did to end the first, Dechamplain did start the second, scoring back-to-back goals, advancing the Jets tally to 6-2. Although the Red Wings would pick up one on the powerplay late in the period, Laliberte answered with his hat trick goal to make it 7-3 for the Jets.

Dechamplain gave the Jets their eighth and fourth goal of the game with 7:06 left on the clock, adding extra insurance to the Jets’ end-of-season win and his records for the season.

Record-setting-season

With 31 wins, 63 points and 258 goals, the 2023-2024 Capital Junior Hockey League regular season was the Jets’ best in the club’s history. The Jets ended the season in a solid second place, two points behind the West Division’s first-place St. Albert Merchants.

Not only did the Jets collectively have a great season, but some of the roster topped the league charts.

Ethan Dechamplain led the league in goals (54), assists (51) and points (105) to not only top the CJHL’s 2023-2024 season charts but also set the Jets’ all-time points record and the league’s record for most goals in a season.

Dechamplain was not alone in topping the CJHL charts. Cody Laliberte took the second spot with 85 points, and Jacob Klassen took the third with 78 points. The Jets Graeme Hampton held eighth place with 68 points, the most ever by a Jets defenceman. This season marks the first time in the Jet’s history that the club has had four players in the top ten.

But the skaters were not alone in accolades. Jets’ goalie James Hunt’s 25 wins set a Morinville Jets record and tied the CJHL record.

Playoffs ahead

Finishing in the second slot, the Jets will sit out the first round of CJHL playoffs.

Spruce Grove, finishing last in the division, is knocked a playoff chance, and round one will see the Beverly Warriors take on the Stony Plain Flyers, the winner of which will face the Jets in the second round. The North Edmonton Red Wings will take on the Edmonton Mustangs, the winner of which will meet the Merchants in round two.

Morinville Jet Ethan Dechamplain battles for the puck against the North Edmonton Red Wings’ Tyler Michalchuk in the first period of the Jets’ 8-3 season-ending contest. Dechamplain led the league in goals (54), assists (51) and points (105) to not only top the CJHL’s 2023-2024 season charts but also set the Jets’ all-time points record and the league’s record for most goals in a season. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Not only did the Jets collectively have a great season, but some of the roster topped the league charts. Ethan Dechamplain, Cody Laliberte (above), and Jacob Klassen take the top three spots with 105, 85, and 78 points this season, respectively. Graeme Hampton took the eighth spot in the top ten with 68 points, the most ever by a Jets’ defenceman. Jets’ goalie James Hunt took a team record with 25 wins and tied the league record for most wins by a goalie. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Gallery – Sunday, Feb. 11