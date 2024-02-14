Alberta Agriculture Hall of Fame Opens Nominations for 2024 Inductees

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Alberta Agriculture Hall of Fame, a prestigious institution honouring outstanding contributions to Alberta’s agriculture industries, food sectors, and rural life, has announced the opening of nominations for its 2024 inductees. Established in 1951, the Hall of Fame has recognized 141 individuals who have left an indelible mark on the province’s agricultural landscape.

RJ Sigurdson, the Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, expressed his admiration for the dedication and pride exhibited by Alberta’s agricultural leaders. “I am continually impressed by the dedication and pride demonstrated by our agricultural and agri-food leaders,” Sigurdson said. “The Alberta Agriculture Hall of Fame gives community members the opportunity to recognize those leaders by nominating them for this prestigious award. I look forward to celebrating the 2024 inductees this fall.”

The Hall of Fame seeks to honour individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and made a province-wide impact on their respective industries. Every two years, up to three individuals are chosen for induction based on their significant contributions to agriculture and food production, as well as their efforts towards the development and sustainability of rural life in Alberta.

Past recipients have included prolific researchers, visionaries in beef cattle breeding, groundbreakers in zero tillage, innovators in agri-foods, and passionate educators who have helped Albertans connect with their local food systems.

Nomination forms and a comprehensive list of past inductees are available on the official website. Nominations for the 2024 cycle will close on May 3rd. The selected inductees will be celebrated at an induction ceremony later this year, where their remarkable contributions to Alberta’s agricultural heritage will be recognized and celebrated.