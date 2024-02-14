Feds Rebrand Carbon Tax, Unveil Canada Carbon Rebate for 2024-25

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

In a move it says is aimed at redefining its approach to carbon pricing and environmental stewardship, the federal government announced Wednesday the rebranding of its carbon tax rebate program. Formerly known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the initiative will now be recognized as the Canada Carbon Rebate for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Under this revamped scheme, the government says it intends to return fuel charge proceeds directly to Canadian households, with the goal of promoting both emission reduction and affordability for citizens. The announcement comes amidst ongoing efforts to combat climate change and align with international environmental standards.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, emphasized the effectiveness of carbon pollution pricing in reducing emissions while ensuring financial relief for Canadians. “When carbon pollution pricing is done right—as we are doing here in Canada—it effectively reduces emissions and makes life more affordable for Canadians,” Minister Freeland said in a news release..

According to the outlined plan, families residing in different provinces will receive varying amounts of rebates. Notably, households in Alberta are set to receive an annual rebate of $1,800, distributed in quarterly payments of $450. Additionally, the government proposes to double the rural top-up to 20 per cent, acknowledging the unique energy needs and transportation challenges faced by rural communities.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, echoed the importance of carbon pricing as a mechanism to achieve emission reduction targets. “Putting a price on pollution is the lowest-cost way to reduce the pollution causing climate change, while putting more money in the pockets of Canadians,” Minister Guilbeault affirmed.

Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz issued a joint statement on the rebranding Wednesday afternoon.

“The federal government, in its flawed environmental activism, imposed a punitive carbon tax that did not reduce emissions, but instead, raised the cost of everything,” the statement read. “Now, five years later, the federal carbon tax is universally known as a resounding failure. The carbon tax has punished Canadians while failing to reduce emissions.”

The statement states Canadians are struggling to pay a carbon tax on top of the federal government’s self-inflicted inflation crisis, and called the rebranding an act of desperation and a cynical and desperate ploy that will fail.

“No ‘rebrand’ will save the federal government from its dwindling poll numbers. No speeches or sound bites will make a difference,” the statement reads. “Canadians will see it for what it is: a tax on the fuel they use to drive their kids to school, a tax on the food they buy, a tax on the businesses that they run, a tax on everything.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also criticized the rebranding as merely cosmetic, arguing that Canadians require substantive tax relief rather than symbolic changes.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax rebrand is just lipstick on a pig,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. “Canadians need tax relief, not a snappy new slogan that won’t do anything to make life more affordable.”

CTF, citing figures from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, say the carbon tax will cost the average family up to $710 this year after rebates and that the federal government is increasing the carbon tax again on April 1. After the hike, the carbon tax will cost 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas.

“Trudeau’s real problem isn’t that Canadians don’t know what his government is doing, Trudeau’s real problem is that Canadians know his carbon tax is making life more expensive,” Terrazzano said. “Instead of a rebrand, Trudeau should scrap the carbon tax to provide real relief.”

