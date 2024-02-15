Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured by our and your cameras over the past week.

AROUND TOWN

Michelle (6) and Benson (3) Carpenter show off their Valentine’s Day card crafts that they just finished making at the Morinville Community Library on Saturday, Feb. 10. The drop-in program was available for children up to the age of 12. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

RECORD-SETTING SEASON

The Morinville Jets ended their regular season on Sunday, Feb. 11, with an 8-3 win over the visiting North Edmonton Red Wings. With 31 wins and 63 points, the 2023-2024 Capital Junior Hockey League regular season was the Jets’ best in the club’s history. The Jets ended the season in a solid second place, two points behind the West Division’s first-place St. Albert Merchants. As such, they and the Merchants will sit out the first round of playoffs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Jet Ethan Dechamplain battles for the puck against the North Edmonton Red Wings’ Tyler Michalchuk in the first period of the Jets’ 8-3 season-ending contest. Dechamplain led the league in goals (54), assists (51) and points (105) to not only top the CJHL’s 2023-2024 season charts but also set the Jets’ all-time points record and the league’s record for most goals in a season. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Not only did the Jets collectively have a great season, but some of the roster topped the league charts. Ethan Dechamplain, Cody Laliberte (above), and Jacob Klassen take the top three spots with 105, 85, and 78 points this season, respectively. Graeme Hampton took the eighth spot in the top ten with 68 points, the most ever by a Jets’ defenceman. Jets’ goalie James Hunt took a team record with 25 wins and tied the league record for most wins by a goalie. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

A sliver of moon could be seen on Sunday, Feb. 11. The moon was waxing crescent at 4 per cent illumination. The next full moon, the snow moon, is on Feb. 24. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Two days later, that sliver of moon had grown to 19.2 per cent illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay sits on a weather vein in a Morinville backyard. – Stephen Dafoe Photo