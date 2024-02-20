Police chopper pursues stolen vehicle, four arrested

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The moon was not the only thing lighting the Morinville sky on Friday night. The lights of a chopper could be spotted above town as its rotors could be heard over the community.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service’s Air-1 helicopter was deployed to track a stolen vehicle fleeing from authorities. The pursuit, which began within Edmonton, led the airborne unit to follow the suspect vehicle as it sped through various jurisdictions, ultimately ending up in the Morinville area.

According to Sgt. Lew Simms, Acting Detachment Commander of the Morinville RCMP, the vehicle, evading both ground and aerial pursuit, raced towards Bon Accord before reversing course and heading towards Morinville. Cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies ensued, with the involvement of Fort Saskatchewan RCMP and Morinville RCMP.

The pursuit came to a halt when the suspect vehicle collided with a median while attempting to evade tire deflation devices, rendering it immobile. Without further incident, law enforcement officers apprehended four individuals at the scene. Subsequently, custody of the suspects was transferred to the Edmonton Police Service.

“The custody of those individuals were turned over to Edmonton Police Service and transported back to Edmonton, where they are facing multiple charges,” stated Sgt. Simms, commending the collaborative efforts of the Morinville RCMP, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, and EPS.

As in other areas of the province, Edmonton has experienced a steady increase in auto theft.