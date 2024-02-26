Coming Up At Council

The Council Remuneration Review will present Council with findings from a recent third-party assessment, complying with the Council Remuneration Policy CP194/2022.
The report recommends the establishment of a Council Remuneration Review Committee comprised of residents to assess the findings and policy, aligning with market standards while considering fiscal prudence and governance transparency.
The review conducted by Hillcrest Financial indicates that Morinville’s current remuneration rates for Mayor and Councillors fall below the 50th percentile of comparable municipalities.
The proposal suggests community engagement through the Committee to ensure fair compensation reflective of civic responsibilities.
If approved, subsequent steps include forming the Committee, reviewing recommendations, and potential adjustments to remuneration, impacting future budget planning. Alternatives to committee formation are presented, highlighting the benefits of community engagement and unbiased review processes.
2023 Community Bus Pilot Project February
The Community Bus Pilot Project, initiated to address the transportation needs of Morinville residents, particularly seniors and individuals with limited mobility options, concluded its operations in December 2023. The report to be presented to Council on February 27, 2024, recommends accepting the findings of the pilot project, highlighting its successful completion and the Council’s decision to incorporate the Morinville Community Bus into the 2024 Operating budget.
The project, which began in April 2023 and received a 3-month extension, aimed to provide bookable educational, social, and service access excursions primarily catering to seniors, along with group rentals. The project saw favourable participation from residents, with positive feedback regarding service quality and affordability.
The financial summary indicates a net surplus, demonstrating the project’s viability. Council’s previous actions, including approval of the 2024 Operating budget and directives to proceed with the pilot project, align with community-building and financial stewardship goals.
Looking ahead, the reinstatement of the Community Bus in the 2024 budget seeks to further enhance social connectivity and accessibility for Morinville residents, with planned excursions catering to diverse demographics.
We will have coverage of the Feb. 27 meeting later this week.
Be the first to comment