Coming Up At Council

compiled by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville Town Council will meet for its second regular meeting of the month on Tuesday, Feb. 27. at 4:30 p.m. Below is a summary of items for discussion and debate.

Land Use Bylaw 6/2024, Juniper Heights Stage 9

The upcoming Council meeting will focus on a public hearing as well as the potential second and third reading of the proposed Land Use Bylaw 6/2024, aiming to redistrict a portion of land in Juniper Heights from Single Detached Compact Residential (R-1B) to Residential Mixed Form (R-X) District.

The amendment, covering approximately 2.40 hectares, intends to accommodate compact development with various dwelling types while aligning with the Juniper Heights Area Structure Plan (ASP).

Administration recommends both 2nd and 3rd readings of the bylaw, highlighting its adherence to higher-level planning policies.

If approved, updates to the Land Use District Map will follow. This recommendation follows Council’s previous approval of the 1st reading of the bylaw in February 2024, marking a step towards realizing the proposed redistricting.

