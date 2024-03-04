Morinville Jets Take Game One Against St. Albert

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

On Sunday night, the Morinville Jets took to the road to the Jerome Iginla arena for game one of a best-of-five semi-final series against the St. Albert Merchants. The Jets took the opening matchup 4-2.

The Merchants opened scoring midway through the first, and despite a powerplay advantage for the Jets with 41 seconds left in the frame, it would be the period’s only goal.

Trailing 1-0, the Jets entered the second with 1:19 left in their powerplay. Jacob Klassen capitalized on a different powerplay to tie the game 1-1 at 17:37. A minute later, Adam Mueller made it 2-1 for the Jets heading into the third period.

Ethan Dechamplain pocketed two for the Jets, one on an even-strength goal and one on a powerplay opportunity. Although the Merchants answered at 2:05, it was not enough to take the day.

The Jets need two of the following four games to take the series.

Game two is at the Morinville AAA Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 5 at 8:30 p.m. Game 3 returns to St. Albert on Friday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. If required, games 4 and 5 will occur in Morinville on Sunday, Mar. 10, at 4:30 p.m. and St. Albert on Thursday, Mar. 14.