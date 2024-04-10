Morinville Library is getting crafty this May

Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Jessica Sheppard displays some of the materials for one upcoming drop-in program and a prize available for an adult-child workshop program. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library is embracing spring and getting crafty with three creative programs this May. Two require pre-registration, and one is a drop-in option.

On Saturday, May 11, the Library will host a parent-child workshop from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The workshop is limited to six pairs of participants.

The workshop will allow parents and their children aged eight to 12 to create a fairy garden. Pre-registration is required for the free program.

Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Jessica Sheppard said the activity involves decorating a terracotta pot to make a fairy house.

“We are supplying all materials, and each parent and each child will get one,” Sheppard said, noting participants can work independently or collaborate. “There are little wooden fairy doors you can decorate. We will be supplying greenery and little flowers. We also have paints.”

Sheppard said fairy gardens, mushrooms and cottagecore are popular decorating trends today, making the upcoming workshop perfect for spring.

“Everybody loves mushrooms right now. They’re cute. They’re colourful,” Sheppard said of the fungus in current decorating and clothing trends. “Everybody is into cottagecore, especially now that it’s spring. When I think of spring, I think of fairies, mushrooms, and flowers.”

Sheppard said the program age group came about at patrons’ request, as their children were too young for teen programming and too old for many of the Library’s regular craft programs.

“It’s just a day to have that bonding experience with parent and child,” Sheppard said, noting participants can enter their name for a draw for a 216-piece Lego daffodil flower set. “We’ll have snacks and coffee for the parents.”

Other May Events

On Saturday, May 4, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sheppard and fellow Library staff member Shelley Faganello will host a Spring Hoop adult workshop. Participants can make a decorative ring for a door or table.

Participants can make the decorative item using a wood hoop, a metal ring, and other spring-themed supplies.

The free program is limited to 12 to 15 participants, and registration is required.

The Library is also planning a Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet drop-in activity open to all on Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The idea came from a trend among some Taylor Swift concert attendees to make bracelets, sometimes with lyrics on them, and trade them with other concertgoers.

The Library is providing all strings and beads for the drop-in program. Children under the age of eight will require parents or guardians to sign a permission slip.

Registration for the two limited programs can be done by dropping into the Library’s front desk. More information on Library programs can be found on their Facebook page or by visiting MorinvilleLibrary.ca.