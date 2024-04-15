Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

AROUND TOWN

Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Jessica Sheppard displays some of the materials for one upcoming drop-in program and a prize available for an adult-child workshop program. You can read the full story here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Vaping Trade Industry Association (VITA) Managing Director and Morinville business owner displays two of the few vaping liquids that would be available if the federal government bans flavours. You can read the full story here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

The slivered crescent moon at 3.91% illumination along with Jupiter could be seen in the early night sky on Apr. 10. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon at 3.91% illumination on Wednesday, Apr. 10. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Composite image of a crow taking flight. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

AROUND THE REGION

The majority of the 80-member cast for Camilla’s production of Footloose pose at the school on Wednesday, Apr. 10. The show will run for four performances on May 9 and 10. We will have a full story on this year’s production later this week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Life in the Heartland (LITH) Spring Info Event took place at the Gibbons Community Cultural Centre on Wednesday, Apr. 10 with a packed audience for the more than 15 industry booths and several company presentations. Those presentations included Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Dow Canada Update and Women Building Futures. The event featured Cyber Eagles Robotics, a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization that promotes the education of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts to the community’s youth. The youth at the event also talked with Terry Emslie, Community Awareness Ambassador, Edmonton Metropolitan Region, for the Edmonton Area Pipeline & Utility Committee. He provided them with various stickers and a booklet on Gronk the EAPUCASAURUS. – Lucie Roy Photo

Gibbons Councillor Norm Sandahl with a member of the Cyber Eagles Robotics. – Lucie Roy Photo

Terry Emslie at the event. – Lucie Roy Photo

A volunteer firefighter with Paola Bacchiega, Sturgeon Regional Emergency Management Coordinator(SREMP) Protective Services and Gibbons Mayor Dan Deck. – Lucie Roy Photo

Pat Tighe at the Life in the Heartland booth. – Lucie Roy Photo

Part of the Pembina Pipeline display. – Lucie Roy Photo

Paul Kristensen, Maint, Manager at Redwater with a presentation on Pembina Pipeline. Topics included the pipelines, facilities, marketing and new ventures.he also briefed on the Green House Gas (GHG) target and path, expanding fractionation capacity at Redwater, Alberta Carbon Grid, Pembina Low Carbon Complex, Pembina in the Community and more. – Lucie Roy Photo

Carol Moen, President and CEO of Women Building Futures spoke of the programs and support services to help women explore and engage in careers providing higher wages. They aim to provide economic security for women facing barriers in the workforce where they are often under-represented. – Lucie Roy Photo

Dow Canada Update was provided by Dawn Greene, Senior M&E Project Manager Alberta Operations. She spoke on the Dow Fort Saskatchewan site update, Path2Zero update and the commitment to the environment and community. – Lucie Roy Photo