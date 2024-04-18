Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Below are some photos our and your lenses captured over the past week.

AROUND TOWN

Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon members gathered on Saturday, Apr. 13 in the Sobeys Morinville parking lot for a bottle drive. The Rotary has collected bottles for the past few years, using funds raised for several community initiatives. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

AROUND THE REGION

The majority of the 80-member cast for Camilla’s production of Footloose pose at the school on Wednesday, Apr. 10. The show will run for four performances on May 9 and 10. See our full story we ran earlier this week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Four-year-old Ryker Brush has his face painted at Sturgeon County’s Country Living Expo, held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday, Apr. 13. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Roseridge Landfill Commission Director of Operations Zachary Breshears operated the commission’s booth at the Sturgeon County’s Country Living Expo on Saturday, Apr. 13, providing info to area residents on landfill operations and upcoming events, including the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Round-Up in Morinville on Saturday, May 11. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Kevin Kossowan of From the Wild conducts the Foraging: The Wild Things Growing Around Us workshop at the Sturgeon County Country Living Expo held Saturday, Apr. 13 in Morinville. The presentation provided an overview of the kinds of plants and fungi that grow nearby and how to use them in savoury dishes, desserts, and drinks in the production of his television show From the Wild. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LIONS CELEBRATE

A Joint Charter Night with Radway, Redwater, Smoky Lake, Thorhild & Waskatenau was held at Pembina Place in Redwater on Saturday night as they celebrated more than 350 years of Lions service. More than 150 Lions and guests gathered for the evening from across District C-1. A few of those in attendance included Lions Club International President Dr. Patti Hill, her husband Lion member Greg Holmes, District Governor Dave Leshchyshyn and Immediate Past District Governor Suzanne, 1st Vice District Governor Lyle Gustafson, Cabinet Treasurer Rehann Onyschuk and Past International Director Bill Webber. – Lucie Roy Photos

QUILTS OF VALOR

Quilts of Valour-Canada Provincial Coordinator Diana Cole conducted two presentations Friday night. The quilts are in recognition of the service and sacrifice for Canada made by the members of the Armed Forces. The first ceremony was held at the Royal Canadian Legion Br, 226 in Gibbons, with two veterans, Brady Shokoples and Brent Ives, the recipients of a quilt. The second ceremony occurred at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 in Morinville with 11 recipients. Assisting with the presentations were Legion Padre Major Eric Davis and Legion President Maxine Butt. The Quilts of Valour-Canada is a registered charitable society dedicated to the Canadian Armed Forces members, retired or serving, by providing comfort in the form of a quilted hug and thanking them for their service. Quilts of Valour-Canada is operated solely by volunteers. The organization relies on donor support to provide quilting materials and quilters to create handmade quilts. The quilts take 40-to-60 hours each to make. – Lucie Roy Photos

Teal Up Day

Sturgeon School Division celebrated Teal Up Day as part of the Month of the Military Child on Friday, Apr. 12, at Guthrie School. Month of the Military Child celebrates the strength, resiliency and adaptability of military children and their families. Students were encouraged to wear teal, the colour of all three branches of the military combined together. The day kicked off with a pancake breakfast supplied by the military. Students then had the opportunity to visit various stations throughout the school and grounds, including military vehicles. A helicopter landed in the field for an opportunity to tour the helicopter.

Below are some shots from the event.

LOOK UP

A crow’s flight path to an evergreen perch is seen in this composite photo. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sunspots showing on the sun, taken Saturday, Apr. 13 at 1:30 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Geese taking off from the ravine in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo