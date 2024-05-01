Morinville RCMP request assistance identifying theft suspects

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On April 14, 2024, at 6:30 a.m., a grey 2011 Chevrolet Silverado Alberta licence plate ZVV749 was stolen from a residential parking lot in Morinville. A white SUV believed to be a late 2010s Kia Sportage dropped off one male suspect at the truck. The male suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle. The male suspect appeared to have had a key and key fob. Morinville RCMP are asking for public assistance is both locating the vehicle and identifying the suspects.

The driver of the white SUV is described as a;

Male;

Fair complexion;

Facial hair;

Wearing a ball cap.

The suspect who stole the truck is described as:

Male;

Fair complexion;

Slim build;

Wearing a white hoodie with the hood up, a ball cap and black pants.

Both suspects appeared to be in their 20s or 30s.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.