Morinville RCMP respond to serious collision in Alexander First Nation

Morinville RCMP and emergency crews responded to a collision were dispatched to a collision on Highway 642, between Range Road 271 and Range Road 272 around 10:16 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 .

The area was impassable for several hours while RCMP conducted their investigation. RCMP advised at 6:42 a.m. Friday the area of Highway 642 between Range Road 271 and 272 was now passable in both directions.

As of Friday morning, there were no details available regarding the collision or the number of persons involved at this time.