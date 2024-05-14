Live professional wrestling is coming to Rivière Qui Barre.

Best Entertainment Wrestling is bringing eight bouts of live pro wrestling to Rivière Qui Barre for one night only on Friday, May 24, at the RQB Community Centre. – photos courtesy of BEW.

by Stephen Dafoe

Live professional wrestling is heading to Rivière Qui Barre (RQB) as the RQB Ag Society hosts Battle in the Barre for one night only on Friday, May 24, at the RQB Community Centre.

RQB Ag Society Events Committee member Chris Moore told MorinvilleNews.com they had booked Best Entertainment Wrestling (BEW) from Saskatoon after talking to attendees of a Redwater event he stumbled on while attending his son’s hockey game there.

“They have been doing shows across Canada for the past five years, with talent from Canada and the USA,” Moore said. “They pride themselves on pleasing their fans and putting on the best shows around.”

The RQB Ag Society organizes community events to bring people together and, in this case, provide a unique experience.

And BEW owner and promoter Claude Cusson is certain his wrestlers will provide that unique experience.

“They can expect one hell of a show,” he said. “All the talent I have are some of the best from Canada. I have some coming from Montreal, Quebec. We love the kids. They’re the ones who make the show.”

And put on a show, they will, with eight separate matches scheduled for the Battle in the Barre, four of which have been confirmed and announced.

Jack Pride, the leader of Se7en and The Man of 2 Minds, will face off against BEW fan favourite Nasty’ Nate Nixon, and the Toxic Juggernauts w/Mustachio will take on Aqua Adventure (Jared Rogers and Alix Rain).

A tag-team match has also been confirmed, with Zoë Sager and Steven Crowe taking on Rylie Rose and Jessika Black.

The main event for the evening will be the BEW National Heavyweight Title match between Massive Damage and Jeremy Prophet.

“Massive Damage has worked his way up to get a title shot—He’s a Canadian hall of famer,” Cusson said. “It’s going to be [an] epic match.”

Cusson, Moore and the RQB Ag Society hope to see the Community Centre packed with cheering fans for an evening of live pro wrestling.

“This is an all-ages, family-friendly event. One of the other parents went to it and said that although he never considered himself a wrestling fan, it was an awesome event,” Moore said. “Kids were excited and engaged, and everyone was having a great time—a real unique experience.”

General admission advance tickets for the Friday, May 24 event are $20 for 13 and up, $10 for children 6-12, and no cost for children five and under. Tickets are $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by texting Chris Moore at 780-265-1649 and letting him know the number of tickets needed. E-transfers for ticket purchases can be sent to rqbwrestling@gmail.com.

Doors open May 24 at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The concession will offer alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and fans can interact with the wrestlers and purchase their merchandise.